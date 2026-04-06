69 horses seized in Marion County animal neglect investigation

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Two individuals have been arrested in Marion County after a months-long investigation into serious animal neglect at a local horse rescue.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office stated that David Palacio, aged 57, and Janine Chaux, aged 58, face a total of 38 charges, which include 22 counts of aggravated animal cruelty and 16 counts of animal cruelty. They are both detained at the Marion County Jail, each with a bond of $71,000.

The investigation started on November 4, 2025, when Agriculture Detective Kraig McClaskey and investigators responded to an anonymous tip regarding neglected horses at Happy Valley Horse Rescue. Upon arrival, Palacio and Chaux permitted investigators to inspect the property.

Officials reported troubling conditions: many horses were severely underweight with prominent bones and poor hooves, some in pain when moving. Stalls were poorly cleaned with waste buildup and soiled bedding. Suspects couldn’t explain the animals’ conditions or give an accurate horse count.

SEE VIDEO OF INVESTIGATION BELOW:

A total of 54 horses were initially located on the property.

On November 5 and 6, deputies executed a search-and-seizure warrant, uncovering 69 horses at the rescue. They also found 17 more horses at a nearby property, also cared for by Chaux, bringing the total to 86 animals affected.

An equine veterinarian evaluated the horses using a standard body condition score from 1 (emaciated) to 9 (obese). Twenty horses scored 1 or 2, the lowest categories, while 16 scored 3, suggesting poor health. Two horses were in such critical condition that euthanasia was considered the most humane option.

Following the seizure, all surviving horses were transported to a county agricultural investigations facility, where they received medical care and rehabilitation.

Marion County officials report that the animals have since improved and have been placed with rescue organizations and community partners for ongoing care.

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