Central Florida braces for heavy rain, gusty winds, possible flooding on Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Smaller rain chances continue for the first part of Monday, but heavier rain will arrive later in the afternoon and last through most of this week.

Channel 9 meteorologists have been tracking a cold front that has been making its way across the state.

Heavy rain will be our biggest threat over the next few days with some coastal areas seeing between 5 to 7 inches.

Areas further inland, such as Orlando, could see between 1 and 4 inches between Thursday and Friday.

Our second biggest threat will be the wind. Wind gusts are expected to reach 35 to 40 mph along the coast starting on Tuesday.

Once again, the inland areas will not be as impacted. Orlando is expecting wind gusts between 25 and 35 mph.

Severe thunderstorm development is unlikely, but a few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out over the next few days.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be the worst days for the rain and wind this week.

Temperatures will also drop between Monday and Tuesday with highs down in the low 70s by tomorrow afternoon.

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