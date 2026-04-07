Former Migos rapper, Offset shot in Florida, reports say

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Rapper Offset was shot near a Hollywood, Florida hotel on Monday night, according to multiple reports.

A representative for the rapper, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, shared a statement with multiple outlets confirming that the rapper suffered a gunshot wound.

Reports say the shooting happened near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

“We can confirm Offset was shot and is currently at the hospital receiving medical care,” said the rep. “He is stable and being closely monitored.”

Details on the shooting have not been released or publicly confirmed by law enforcement.

Cephus, 34, grew up in Lawrenceville, Georgia, alongside his fellow Migos members, Quavo and Takeoff.

In November 2022, Takeoff was shot and killed outside of a Houston, Texas bowling alley.

Cephus shares three children with rapper Cardi B, who filed for divorce from him in 2024. He is also the father of three other children.

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