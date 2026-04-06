$1.35M bond issued for Florida woman accused of embezzling from multiple HOAs

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities in Martin County issued an arrest warrant for Alexandra Delacaridad Gonzalez, a bookkeeper accused of embezzling large sums from multiple HOAs she supervised.

The Criminal Investigations Division of the Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports that Gonzalez, an employee of Avant-Garde Property Management, is charged with numerous offenses.

These include two counts of fraud over $50,000, two counts of grand theft, 61 counts of uttering false instruments, and 59 counts of embezzlement. Her total bond has been established at $1.35 million.

Investigators claim Gonzalez engaged in the scheme for a prolonged period by issuing checks to herself from HOA accounts she oversaw. To evade detection, she allegedly fabricated fake invoices, doctored accounting records, and forged signatures of authorized account holders.

Subpoenaed financial records indicate that the stolen money was spent on personal expenses, including luxury shopping, plastic surgery, and vacations.

The alleged fraud was uncovered when homeowners’ associations, including Whitemarsh Reserve and The Dunes of Hutchinson Island, reported discrepancies to authorities.

Law enforcement officials believe Gonzalez may currently be in the Miramar or Vero Beach areas.

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information about her whereabouts—or who suspects their HOA may have been affected—to contact the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

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