0 Flooding cause cars to stall; rain continues across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - 5 p.m.

Radar is very active and flooding has stalled vehicles across parts of Central Florida.

CENTRAL FLORIDA: Avoid flooded areas. The water might be deeper than expected. It only takes 6 inches of water to stall a vehicle and 12 to make it float.

This is extremely dangerous! Turn around don't drown. #stormalert9 @TTerryWFTV https://t.co/HpcstN12iq — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) August 2, 2019

Make sure to stay away from flooded areas. Poor drainage areas may easily flood.

Turn Around Don't Drown.



Advertencia por inundación. Zonas con mal drenaje pueden inundarse. Calles pueden estar inundadas, no intente cruzar. Tome vía alterna #stormalert9 pic.twitter.com/2nrvFMhYZ6 — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) August 2, 2019



Previous story:

Get ready for a soggy Friday across Central Florida as high rain chances bring cooler temperatures to the area.

Showers have been on and off since the morning hours and will continue to affect Central Florida this afternoon into the evening. There has been already 1 to 2 inches registered and expect up to two inches additional across parts of Orange County. Make sure to avoid flooded areas.

Thick clouds will hold high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, with showers coming in waves.

The rainy conditions are courtesy of a tropical wave which is being guided by a strong high-pressure system over the central Atlantic but most of its moisture is affecting the entire Peninsula.

#stormalert9:

Yesterday's rain, plus 1-2 inches today plus another 1-2 inches possible could make for some minor flooding for parts of Orange Co (Including Downtown Orlando) Seminole and Lake. Drive safele. https://t.co/rK056O3e37 — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) August 2, 2019

THREATS FOR FLORIDA

As the tropical moisture increases, we can expect high rain chances across the southern half of the peninsula, including Central Florida.

July was a wet month, unusually wet for South Florida, but most of Central Florida could use the rain as totals for the year, for most of the official stations, are below average. This won't be the only opportunity to get in par with the rain totals, we still have two-thirds of the wet season to go.

Rainfall could reach, and surpass for some, 2 inches each day through the weekend, some spots could receive higher amounts. Be careful with any flooded areas you might encounter. Remember, turn around, don't drown.

