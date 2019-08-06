0 Funnel cloud spotted east of Orlando; isolated storms still possible

ORLANDO, Fla. - 4:30 p.m.

Most of Central Florida is clear of storms at this hour except Brevard County and southeast Marion County. Strong storms have produced torrential rain and caused minor flooding in parts of Brevard County. If you are in the area and encounter flooded roads, please turn around don't drown. Take an alternate route as the water might be deeper than expected.

Also, a funnel cloud was spotted by a Channel 9 viewer, Jason Brownell, just east of Orlando as the earlier storms swept through the area. Isolated storms are still possible and some might develop rotation, stay weather aware.

Channel 9 viewer Jason Brownell spotted this funnel cloud from SR50 east Orlando.

Storms are becoming spotty, but there could be some rotation in some of them. Be on the lookout, stay weather aware. #stormalert9 #FLWX pic.twitter.com/QKT3C3FeI6 — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) August 6, 2019



Earlier story:

Storms moved through Central Florida Tuesday fast toward the east. The line of storms produced frequent lightning. A cluster of storms affected northwestern Osceola County for a bit longer through 3 p.m.

High temperatures will reach the low 90s across Central Florida. Expect some scattered and very spotty storms through the afternoon, especially over the regions that no rain or storms fell during the early afternoon.

There is still a chance that some storms could turn severe still during the late afternoon, producing strong wind gusts and frequent lightning.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with some isolated showers and a low temperature of 75 degrees.

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD | Live updates on Eyewitness News

"The rain and storm chance gets even higher tomorrow," Severe Weather Center 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said.

Wednesday will bring a 60% chance of rain, but by Friday, the storm chance will be below average, at about 30%.

If you are headed to the beach, the rip currents are moderate.

Eye on the Tropics

Good news! The tropics are quiet. There is no tropical activity expected during the next few days across the Atlantic Basin. NOAA will update the hurricane season forecast on Aug. 8. We will keep you informed via wftv.com and on our free WFTV weather app.

Watch your 5-Day Forecast below:

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.