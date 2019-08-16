0 Spotty showers overnight possible; average storm chance on weekend

A soggy work week will come to a waterlogged end, as more rain is in the forecast for Friday.

Some storms arrived Friday morning, showering the morning commute, and scattered storms affected the afternoon. The heavier, and constant, batches affected the west central Florida coast.

There is still a chance for very spotty, passing showers overnight across Central Florida. They will mainly move from southwest to northeast. Some could produce high rainfall rates, causing some ponding and probably flooding in some streets. Low temperatures will drop to the mid 70s.

Rainfall this week has been substantial across much of Central Florida, including our neighbors to the west, in the Tampa area. Some locations have received over 7 inches of rain.

Make sure to stay aware where storms are moving and how they might affect your commute as you may encounter some flooded streets.

Another 2-4" of rain is forecast for this part of Marion county through tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/RhCubaJmU7 — tom terry (@TTerryWFTV) August 16, 2019

It's been a month! And more rain is moving in right now. See you on 9! pic.twitter.com/AAQkNgkqT0 — Brian Shields (@BrianShieldsTV) August 16, 2019

Late night rain percolating in the Gulf, will bring scattered downpours late tonight west, and closer to metro after daybreak. Latest live on @WFTV tonight! pic.twitter.com/s2matiwoG8 — tom terry (@TTerryWFTV) August 16, 2019

If you encounter a flooded street, please make sure to take al alternate route. Water may be deeper than expected. Only 6 inches of rain can cause a car to stall.

THE WEEKEND

The typical afternoon pattern returns over the weekend. High temperatures in the low 90s will trigger the sea breeze, which will develop afternoon storms, mainly affecting inland locations. About 40 percent of Central Florida should receive measurable rain on both days.

Tropical moisture promises to arrive next week bringing, once again, higher than average chances for showers and storms.

