Strong storms expected Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. - A large winter storm system could bring severe weather to Central Florida between Friday afternoon and early Saturday, chief meteorologist Tom Terry said Thursday.
The highest chance for possible severe storms will be early Friday evening through about 5 a.m. Saturday, Terry said.
There is a slight chance of severe wind gusts in excess of 50 to 60 mph and an isolated tornado, he said.
"Heavy rain is expected along with the heavier storms, bringing over an inch of rain to the area, with over 2 to 4 inches (of) rain possible in North Florida, where a flood watch is in effect," Terry said.
A big winter storm system is bringing a threat for strong to severe storms late Friday through early Saturday morning. Gusty winds and isolated tornadoes will be a threat, with locally 1"+ rain expected. Make sure you have our @WFTVWeather app ready! pic.twitter.com/ivP4Mdl5oL— tom terry (@TTerryWFTV) December 13, 2018
