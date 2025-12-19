Mild morning & afternoon before cold front arrives in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — You’ll notice milder air as you head out for work or school Friday morning.

Out-the-door temps are in the 70s in Central Florida.

Saturday morning’s readings will be much different, with temperatures 20 to 30 degrees colder than today, meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said.

It’s courtesy of a cold front that will move into the Channel 9 viewing area Friday night.

Conditions today will be mostly cloudy to start, with a few sprinkles possible. Skies will clear somewhat this afternoon. Daytime temperatures will remain warm on Friday, with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

Friday forecast for Central Florida Daytime temps will be mild before a cold front moves in Friday night. (WFTV staff)

Once the cold front arrives Friday night, it will push overnight lows down into the 40s and low 50s.

But the chill should be short-lived.

Saturday afternoon will turn pleasant, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.

Have a great weekend!

