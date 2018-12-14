Strong to severe storms expected Friday across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Most of Central Florida is under a risk of severe storms Friday, Severe Weather Center 9 meteorologist Rusty McCranie said. A line of storms will rake across Florida during the day.
“Strong to severe storms will enter the picture late this afternoon, and the threat will stick with us through the evening and overnight hours,” McCranie said.
The average high in Central Florida Friday is 80 degrees, which is considerably warmer than it’s been all week.
There will be a lot of wind produced by the storms, so the main threats are damaging straight-line wind and isolated tornadoes.
Rain continues to fall mainly in Marion County this morning. Showers could skirt far northern Sumter and Lake counties. A bit of rain also in NW Volusia and Flagler. pic.twitter.com/gq4vkarOR3— Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) December 14, 2018
“Expect gusty winds to accompany this line and with rotational energy as well, isolated tornadoes are possible,” McCranie said.
But the rainy weather will bring cooler weather for the weekend.
Almost all of Central Florida now under a "Slight" risk of severe storms tomorrow.— Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) December 13, 2018
There will be a lot of wind produced by these storms, so the main threats are damaging straight-line winds and isolated tornadoes. pic.twitter.com/q1yqauWsNg
