Apopka police issue warning over rise in ‘porch pirates’

APOPKA, Fla. — The Apopka Police Department has issued a warning about “porch pirates” as holiday package deliveries increase.

With the holiday season in full swing, the Apopka Police Department is alerting residents to the rising threat of porch pirates who target unattended packages.

To combat this, the department recommends using secure delivery options, such as lockers or requiring a signature upon delivery.

Residents are also encouraged to track their packages closely to know exactly when they arrive, reducing the time they are left unattended.

Installing security cameras or video doorbells can serve as a deterrent to potential thieves, providing both a visual warning and evidence in case of theft.

The police suggest collaborating with neighbors to keep an eye on each other’s deliveries, picking up packages for one another if they are left outside.

Scheduling deliveries for times when someone is home or having them sent to a workplace, if permitted, are also effective strategies to prevent theft.

The Apopka Police Department urges residents to report any suspicious activity immediately, using their non-emergency number or calling 911 in case of an emergency.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group