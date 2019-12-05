Sunny skies to accompany chilly temps across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hold on to those jackets, as another cold morning for Central Florida is forecast.
After a chilly day, with temperatures below average for this time of the year where the highs today are just in the mid-60s, temperatures are about to rebound.
Related Headlines
Temperatures are expected to fall into the low to mid-40s in metro areas, and upper 30s in the suburbs.
Thursday afternoon will continue to be a bright day, under mostly sunny skies and highs reaching the upper 60s. There will be light winds from the north.
The winds will shift as the high-pressure area moves east, east of Florida. The winds will shift Friday afternoon and will start moderating the temperatures. By Friday afternoon, highs will step into the low 70s. Saturday morning temperatures will be in the 50 around 7 a.m.
Esta mañana hizo frío, pero no tanto frío como el martes por la manana.— Irene Sans (@IreneSans) December 4, 2019
Para los Floridanos... ¡estamos congelandonos! 🤣🥶
Vea el pronóstico aquí: https://t.co/CwdGuHUtLG https://t.co/bGB3vtxf1r
Catch up on your full 5-day forecast:
Pronóstico del tiempo en español por nuestra meteoróloga certificada Irene Sans
Más información en español aquí: El tiempo para Florida Central
Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:
- Chief meteorologist Tom Terry
- Brian Shields
- Irene Sans
- Kassandra Crimi
- George Waldenberger
- Rusty McCranie
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}