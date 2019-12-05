  • Sunny skies to accompany chilly temps across Central Florida

    By: Christopher Boyce , Irene Sans

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Hold on to those jackets, as another cold morning for Central Florida is forecast. 

    After a chilly day, with temperatures below average for this time of the year where the highs today are just in the mid-60s, temperatures are about to rebound. 

    Temperatures are expected to fall into the low to mid-40s​​​​​​ in metro areas, and upper 30s in the suburbs. 

    Thursday afternoon will continue to be a bright day, under mostly sunny skies and highs reaching the upper 60s. There will be light winds from the north. 

    The winds will shift as the high-pressure area moves east, east of Florida. The winds will shift Friday afternoon and will start moderating the temperatures. By Friday afternoon, highs will step into the low 70s. Saturday morning temperatures will be in the 50 around 7 a.m.

     

