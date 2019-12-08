Warmer temperatures, slight chance of rain

ORLANDO, Fla. - Warmer temperatures have arrived once again in Central Florida, with Sunday's high expected to reach the 80s.
Sunday: A small chance of scattered showers is in the forecast for Sunday. The showers will favor the coastline and could push toward the I-4 corridor.
Next week: The beginning of the week will stay warm, with temperatures in the mid-to upper-80s. A cold front is forecast to cross Central Florida by Wednesday. Temperatures aren't expected to drop a lot, but the front will bring scattered showers that could stick around until the end of the week.
The 80s are back across much of Florida over the next several days! 🎄🌴🎄🌴🎄 pic.twitter.com/sIk9ApSXSf— Brian Shields (@BrianWFTV) December 8, 2019
Pronóstico del tiempo en español por nuestra meteoróloga certificada Irene Sans
Más información en español aquí: El tiempo para Florida Central
