  • Warmer temperatures, slight chance of rain

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Warmer temperatures have arrived once again in Central Florida, with Sunday's high expected to reach the 80s.

    Sunday: A small chance of scattered showers is in the forecast for Sunday. The showers will favor the coastline and could push toward the I-4 corridor. 

    Related Headlines

    Next week: The beginning of the week will stay warm, with temperatures in the mid-to upper-80s. A cold front is forecast to cross Central Florida by Wednesday. Temperatures aren't expected to drop a lot, but the front will bring scattered showers that could stick around until the end of the week.

    Catch up on your full 5-day forecast:

    Watch your daily weather forecast from digital meteorologist Irene Sans:

    Pronóstico del tiempo en español por nuestra meteoróloga certificada Irene Sans

    Más información en español aquí: El tiempo para Florida Central

    Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories