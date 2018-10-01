0 Basket Brigade 2018

The Thanksgiving Basket Brigade Central Florida is almost here!

WHAT: Volunteers donate and deliver-tailor made gift baskets of food for a Thanksgiving Feast to families in need throughout Central Florida. Individual volunteers, groups, and families are needed to support this effort.

WHY: The notion behind the Basket Brigade is that one small act of generosity on the part of one caring person can transform the lives of so many people. And, in each basket we put a note that says;

“THIS IS A GIFT FROM SOMEONE THAT CARES ABOUT YOU, ALL WE ASK IS YOU TAKE GOOD CARE OF YOURSELF SO YOU CAN DO THIS FOR SOMEONE ELSE, SOME DAY.”

Our goal this year is to deliver to 2200 Families in Orange, Osceola and Seminole Counties

WHO: A bunch of Friends helping to feed families! This is a perfect event for children, teams, families, co-workers and company involvement. Basket Brigade Volunteers buy a basket, fill it with food and decorate it for Thanksgiving.

WHEN: Shop, decorate your basket like a gift, and show up:

Saturday, November 17 at 9:00AM

LOCATION

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH ORLANDO

3000 South John Young Pkwy Orlando 32805

Entrance off John Young Parkway - In between Welcome Center B and Student Center

For more information click here

SHOPPING SUGGESTIONS Thanksgiving Dinner for a Family of 5 Use this list as a guide, but fill it up!

Rectangle laundry basket-fill it up!!!

Decorations for your basket

$10 grocery gift card (for turkey, taped inside the basket or card for safe keeping!)

Cans of: corn, cranberries, green beans, vegetables, yams, cream of mushroom soup, fruit cocktail etc.

Box/bag of potatoes

Stuffing

Bag of rolls

Pre made pumpkin pie

Cookies, cake, brownies….sweets!

Peanut butter and jelly

Macaroni and cheese

Other staple foods for the week Be sure to decorate your basket and fill it up! Get the kids involved! Make this FUN! Families need your help!

Delivery Day begins at 9:00 am sharp-Saturday Nov 17th, 2018 First Baptist Church Orlando-Entrance off John Young Parkway. Join us at the fountain between Welcome Center B and Student Center



In each basket we place a note: “This is a gift from someone that cares about you. All we ask is that you take care of yourself and do this for someone else someday”

