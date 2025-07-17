The Florida Kids & Family Expo 2025

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida’s largest expo for families is happening at the Orange County Convention Center August 23rd and 24th! Enjoy over 150 exhibits, more than 10 fun zones and 4 stages of live performances. You can also enjoy sports zones, pony rides, animal interactions, touch a truck and more. There’s something to do for every member of the family!

Tickets can be purchased online for $10, or at the door for $15. For more information visit https://mycentralfloridafamily.com/orlando-expo/

