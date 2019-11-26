Join us for the Greg Warmoth Reindeer Run at SeaWorld on Saturday, December 14th. Bring the family out for the best Holiday Fun Run in the area. Run or walk the awesome route through SeaWorld to the sound of holiday bells and finish in a Runner wonderland with holiday treats for all finishers! Celebrating 21 years of holiday cheer!
Complimentary viewing areas for spectators are located at the Start and Finish.
Participation is limited to the first 3,700. REGISTER TODAY: http://trackshack.com/event/236
Event Highlights
• Cookie Cutter Medal
• Access to AdventHealth Experts
• Holiday Cheer and Entertainment on Course
• Free Rudolph Run (for kids)
• Rosen Hotels Holiday Costume Contest
Date, Time & Location
Saturday, December 14, 2019
7:15 am 3 Mile Runner Start
7:25 am 3 Mile Walker Start
8:15 am Awards Top 8 M/F
8:30 am Rudolph Run (FREE Kids’ Run)
9:15 am Rosen Hotels Holiday Costume Contest
SeaWorld
7007 Sea Harbor Drive
Orlando, FL 32821
Entry Fees
Processing fees will apply.
$32 - Through Nov. 30
$35 - Dec. 1 - Dec. 13
$38 - Race day at race site (IF SPACE AVAILABLE)
