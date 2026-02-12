Alert issued for 15-year-old girl missing since last week in Seminole County

OVIDEO, Fla. — Deputies in Seminole County are looking for a teen who has not been seen since last week.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says 15-year-old Jade Toth has not been seen since Feb. 5.

She was last seen in the 2800 block of Spring Heather Place in Oviedo.

FDLE issued a missing child alert on Thursday.

Officials said her disappearance is related to an ongoing investigation.

She was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie, grey sweatpants, and a dark colored backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

