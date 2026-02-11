Ocala mother and daughter killed in domestic violence shooting, police say

OCALA, Fla. — Police in Ocala said a mother and her child have died after an overnight shooting.

Ocala police responded to the Marion Springs Condominiums on Tuesday night after reports of a shooting.

Officers said they discovered 31-year-old Nancy Irene Bacon and her 4-year-old daughter dead inside their home.

Watch the full update from Ocala police here:

Police said the suspect, 38-year-old Ralph Bacon, fled the area after the shooting.

Investigators described the incident as a domestic situation involving an estranged couple.

Police also confirmed with Channel 9 that the toddler was not Ralph Bacon’s biological child.

Investigators determined that Bacon killed the mother first before killing her 4-year-old girl.

Following the killings, Bacon fled north and crossed the state line into Georgia.

Law enforcement agencies used License Plate Reader technology to detect his vehicle and track his movements as he traveled through the state.

Georgia law enforcement officers located Ralph Bacon and performed a traffic stop on his vehicle.

According to the Ocala Police Department, Ralph Bacon committed suicide during the encounter with officers.

Channel 9 is gathering more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

