Help “Fill the Need” and feed children this summer

ORLANDO, Fla. — Join WFTV 9 Family Connection and our partners McCoy Federal Credit Union , McDonald’s Stanley Steemer and The UPS Store for the 2024 “Fill the Need” Summer Canned Food Drive.

WFTV 9 Family Connection is proud to partner with Goodwill Industries of Central Florida and Hearts, Hands and Hope to help feed local families this summer.

How can YOU #GetInvolved?

Donate! Starting now through June 16th, clean out your closets and pantries! When you donate gently used clothes and household goods to Goodwill, you can also drop off the canned food items below at any Seminole County Goodwill store which will help Hearts, Hands and Hope feed local families over the summer.

FOOD ITEMS NEEDED:

CANNED FRUIT

CANNED VEGGIES

CANNED TUNA

CANNED CHICKEN

CANNED RAVIOLI

SEMINOLE GOODWILL LOCATIONS: (ONLY ACCEPTING DONATIONS AT SEMINOLE COUNTY GOODWILL STORES)

Longwood/Casselberry--1795 Sunshadow Drive, Casselberry, FL 32707

Oviedo- 1819 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765,

Sanford- 300 East 3rd Street, Sanford, FL 32771

West Sanford- 4516 FL-46, Sanford, FL 32771

Fern Park- 7800 S. U.S. Hwy 17-92, Fern Park, FL 32730

