Hope Now Back 2 School Bash 2018

ORLANDO, Fla. - Children are heading back to school in August and the reality is that many won't have the supplies they need.

9 Family Connection and Hope Now International are teaming up for a Back to School Bash to fix the problem, but Channel 9 needs the public’s help to do it.

More than 10,000 Central Florida students showed up last year at the Camping World Stadium, where they received school supplies free of charge.

If not for the effort by Hope Now International, thousands of Central Florida children would go back to school without the basics to get started, often pushing the burden onto teachers.

"Teachers can spend at least $900 out of their own pockets to go ahead and take care of their children," said Michael Radka of Hope Now International.

The 2018 event is not just about school supplies; there's a bounce house, face painting and performances. There will also be free dental, vision and hearing screenings, as well as free haircuts.

"I think it's awesome what they're doing for the kids, giving to the community," said one parent.

Anyone who wants to help can make a donation online here and Hope Now International will take care of the rest.

The event is crucial in our community so we need the community's support to make sure students have the tools they need to start off a successful school year.

