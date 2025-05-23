Billy Joel cancels all scheduled concerts due to diagnosis with normal pressure hydrocephalus

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and ABC News.

Billy Joel has canceled all of his scheduled concerts due to a recently diagnosed health condition, the legendary singer said on Instagram.

On Friday, a statement shared on his Instagram revealed he was recently diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus.

“This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance,” the statement said. “Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period.”

The statement went on to say that Joel is “thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health. He is grateful for the support form fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage.”

Separately in the statement shared on his Instagram page, Joel shared a message to his fans.

“I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding,” he said.

Normal pressure hydrocephalus is one of two types of hydrocephalus, an “abnormal buildup of cerebrospinal fluid deep within the brain,” according to the U.S. National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

