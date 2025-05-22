New details in Titusville woman’s disappearance from 2007

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — It’s been close to 20 years since Louis Sconyers, or anyone else has seen his sister, Tisa Gantt.He told us, “Me being a Vietnam veteran. You know, I have gone through a lot. I didn’t think that I was man enough to cry because I was tough, thought I was tough until this happened. The Titusville woman disappeared from her S. Deleon Avenue neighborhood back in January of 2007. It was her sister Toni that reported her missing.

She said, “Many people speak about how If it weren’t for Tisa, they wouldn’t have made it through any of their college courses. She was always there to tutor them. Again, very outgoing, super, super smart. I would say between her going to Howard and her transfer to University of Central Florida, the family started to notice a change in her behavior. She became very... I would say paranoid or not trusting of anyone.” And then the unthinkable happened. Gantt reported being the victim of rape.

Family members say she even showed Titusville police the home where the alleged assault took place shortly before her disappearance. Commander TJ Wright told us; a sexual assault kit was completed during that investigation.

And throughout the investigation connections were made to a person of interest. The primary person of interest in the alleged sexual assault and disappearance of Tisa Gantt is the now 40-year-old, Edwin Deon Morris. He’s been in custody on drug charges since 2021. He also has an open stalking case.

Morris allegedly committed battery on a law enforcement officer while in jail, and he was also charged with committing sex acts in the presence of a correctional facility employee, but he was recently found unfit to stand trial. Gantt’s family believes he and possibly others have information that would give them the closure they need.

Despite numerous searches, investigators have never found Tisa Gantt’s body. Toni Gantt told us, “You know, people grieve, and they have closure in different ways. for me, for many, many years, I could not imagine having any closure without seeing my sister.”

After all these years, wright believes it still possible to bring Tisa home. He said, “It’s just a matter of needle in a haystack, getting luck sometimes is going to be on our side. Or, we just get that right person that’s going to come forward and that knows about it or may have had conversations with our persons of interest that can lead us to the right area to hopefully bring closure to the family. “

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group