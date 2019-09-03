Hurricane Dorian phone bank set up to help Central Floridians

ORLANDO, Fla. - 9 Family Connection and WFTV partnered with the Heart of Florida United Way to answer your non-emergency questions during Hurricane Dorian. The United Way team is ready to help you.
Be sure to prepare an emergency home kit. Make a plan and take the necessary precautions for the special needs of your family and pets. The 2-1-1 information helpline will be available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. This helpline can help you find shelter, evacuation routes, sandbag locations, medical or hygiene items and much more. You can contact a 2-1-1 specialist simply by dialing 211, or by sending a text message with your zip code to 898-211 or by chat www.HFUW.org/gethelp.
Asegúrese de preparar un kit de emergencia para el hogar. Haga un plan y tome las precauciones necesarias para las necesidades especiales de su familia y mascotas. La línea de ayuda de información 2-1-1 estará a su disponibilidad las 24 horas del día, los 7 días de la semana. Esta línea de ayuda podrá ayudarlo a encontrar refugio, rutas de evacuación, ubicaciones de bolsas de arena, artículos médicos o de higiene y mucho más. Puede contactar a un especialista 2-1-1 simplemente marcando 211, o enviando un mensaje de texto con su código postal al 898-211 o por chatwww.HFUW.org/gethelp.
