Arrested Orange County firefighter accused of throwing over 100 tampons into ex’s yard

DELAND, Fla. — Gabrielle Franze, a firefighter from Orange County, has been put on paid leave after her arrest on Friday by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on misdemeanor stalking charges.

The charges against Franze stem from allegations that she threw more than 100 tampons into her ex-girlfriend’s yard, who is also a firefighter with Orange County. According to the report, security footage and license plate data were used to identify Franze’s involvement in the incident.

Franze initially denied being there but later admitted her presence, claiming it was not her idea.

Security footage showed a dark pickup truck matching her vehicle, with a person seen throwing tampons into the yard.

The report indicated the tampons appeared used and stained red. License plate readers verified that Franze’s vehicle was nearby before the incident, and footage captured an individual sitting in the truck bed.

Franze’s first court appearance is scheduled for Friday, where the charges will be formally presented.

The outcome of the pre-determination hearing will influence Franze’s future with the Orange County Fire Rescue.

Franze has been with Orange County Fire Rescue since November 2019 and is described as a decorated firefighter.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group