Nathaniel’s Hope: Make ‘m Smile 2024

ORLANDO, Fla. — Join us and our partners McDonald’s, McCoy Federal Credit Union, Stanley Steemer and The UPS Store for the 2024 MAKE ‘m SMILE on May 6\4th at Lake Eola. It’s the Biggest Party that celebrates kids with all types of disabilities (our VIPs) of all ages! It is filled with family entertainment, games, characters, petting zoos, food, helpful resources from the community, a friendship stroll, and tons of SMILES!

If you have a VIP or you know families who have kids or adults with special needs, invite them to join the fun! If not, that’s OK! Bring your family and have a blast making new friends as a Buddy to a VIP!

VIPs are individuals of all ages with any type of disability. We affectionately call them VIPs because every life has Value and Incredible Purpose. This is a day to celebrate life and the unique abilities of every VIP!

The signature event in Orlando draws crowds of over 35,000 and started as a way to remember the birthday of our founders’ (Tim & Marie Kuck) son, Nathaniel, on June 6. What started as an annual event in Orlando, FL is growing to other locations across the country. Register today at MAKE ‘m SMILE Orlando - https://nathanielshope.org

©2022 Cox Media Group