Paws in the Park 2024

ORLANDO, Fla. — Join 9 Family Connection and our partners McCoy Federal Credit Union, McDonald’s, Stanley Steemer and The UPS Store on Saturday, February 10th for Paws in the Park -- Orlando’s Largest Pet Festival!!

A PAWrade of dogs around Lake Eola in support of Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando, the region’s oldest and largest animal welfare agency!

Your support will help Pet Alliance save over 5,200 dogs and cats this year by providing shelter, care and love until they find their forever home.

Register today to help care for local shelter animals in our community: https://secure.qgiv.com/event/pawsinthepark/page/921176/

Event starts at 10am at Lake Eola Park.

Photos: The Pets of Channel 9

Here are some of the pets who made it to the event:

Active dogs taking a run at the Lure course at the 2020 Paws in the Park event at Lake Eola. Event runs until 4 pm. #wdbo #news965 @news965wdbo pic.twitter.com/ysQVBm4bZP — WDBO (@WDBONews) February 8, 2020





