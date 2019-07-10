Join us for the St. Jude Walk/Run during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month Saturday, September 28th, 2019 at Fun Spot Orlando to raise money for the kids of St. Jude, where families never receive a bill for anything. Let's end childhood cancer. Together.
On September 28th, join people in Orlando and 64 other cities nationwide for the St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer.
This exciting, family-friendly event helps raise funds to support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other deadly diseases. Register, form a team and raise money to help St. Jude find cures and save children.
Register today to participate: https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/Walk/Walk?pg=informational&fr_id=107570&type=fr_informational&sid=11735
Learn more about why St. Jude matters to Orlando.
Walk - $10Ages 6 and up
Fun Run - $10Ages 6 and up
Ages 5 and under are free
