ORLANDO, Fla. — WFTV 9 Family Connection and our partners McCoy Federal Credit Union, McDonald’s , Stanley Steemer, and The UPS Store invite you to join us for the 25th Annual Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk on October 14th at Lake Eola Park!

You can help raise crucial dollars for families in Central Florida that use the amazing services of the Down Syndrome Association of Central Florida!

This is the biggest celebration of love, support, and joy for people with Down syndrome and their families in all of Florida! Every year, thousands of families, friends, and community partners come together to Step Up for Down Syndrome - raising awareness and funds for the more than 50 programs the Down Syndrome Association of Central Florida provides to families all year round.

REGISTER TODAY: https://dsacfbuddywalk.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=521

