0 The UPS Store supports reading through Toys for Tots Literacy Program

Join The UPS Store in support of the Toys for Tots Literacy Program, whose mission is to offer the nation's most economically disadvantaged children the ability to compete academically and to succeed in life by providing them direct access to resources that will enhance their ability to read and to communicate effectively.

As a new WFTV 9 Family Connection partner, you can support local children by participating in the year round Toys for Tots Literacy Program. To find the nearest The UPS Store near you, click here.

To commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Toys for Tots Literacy Program, The UPS Store, Inc. will donate $100,000 worth of books to children-focused non-profit organizations across the country. The UPS Store invites the public to nominate qualifying schools, charitable and philanthropic groups at www.theupsstore.com/bookgiveaway now through Saturday, Dec. 15.

Why we need your help. According to the National Center for Children in Poverty, over 14 million children live at or below the poverty level within the United States. Children in low-income families face many barriers to success impeding their ability to learn leading to social, emotional, and behavioral problems. One of these barriers is simply having access to age appropriate books within their homes. Researchers have found that in low-income neighborhoods, the availability of books per child is somewhere around 1 book per 300 children. Providing children’s books to families will offer these children a fun way to close the reading gap and help improve their academic success. We need your support to deliver books to children to help break the cycle of poverty.

You can help. Every donation to the Toys for Tots Literacy Program helps place a book into the hands of a less fortunate child. One-hundred percent of your tax-deductible donation goes to support community literacy programs. Click here to donate.

Thanks to your support, millions of books have been distributed to children and schools across our country.

The Impact

Thanks to your help and the support of The UPS Store…

39 Million

books have been distributed to children since 2008

Help us reach even more children this year! Click here to donate

