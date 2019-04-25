Women United Luncheon 2019

Women United is made up of some of the most prominent and influential women in Central Florida, making a comprehensive change in the areas of literacy and education. With the support of Heart of Florida United Way, Women United will host the 11th annual Women United Luncheon. Formerly known as the Women’s Leadership Luncheon, this event brings together more than 1,000 guests to be inspired and take part in one of United Way’s most important fundraisers.
Join us for United Way’s Women United Luncheon on May 22nd, featuring advocate and author Judy Shepard.
As a mother who struggled to cope with the loss of her son due to a brutal hate crime, she found a way to transform her pain into a lifelong battle for human rights.
CLICK HERE to register today!
