Sections
WATCH
96
°
WATCH
News
Weather
Eye on the Tropics
Video
9 Investigates
Action 9
Traffic
Sports
9 Family Connection
Things To Do
Steals and Deals
(Opens in new window)
Home Experts
Care Connect
News
Local
Trending Now
(Opens in new window)
Photos
Action 9
Central Florida Spotlight
Entertainment
Politics and Elections
Space and Technology
Central Florida Gets Real
9 in Your Neighborhood
Weather
Hour by Hour
Tower Cam
Eye on the Tropics
Evacuation Zones and Routes
Flood Zones
Power Outages
Video
Watch Live: WFTV Now
WFTV 24/7 News
Weather 24/7
Gusto TV
Law & Crime
9 Investigates
Back to School
(Opens in new window)
Sports
Steals and Deals
(Opens in new window)
Traffic
9 Family Connection
TV 27 Community Connection
Forever Family
Uplifting News
(Opens in new window)
Health & Wellness
Things To Do
Contests
Summer Guide
Law Talk
Care Connect
Local Business
Home Experts
Central Florida Guide
(Opens in new window)
The Daily Two
Health Wellness (Parrish Healthcare)
Advertise With Us
Station
Meet Our Team
Submit a Tip
(Opens in new window)
WFTV Mobile Apps
(Opens in new window)
Newsletter Sign-up
(Opens in new window)
WFTV Listings
TV 27 TV Listings
Jobs at WFTV/WRDQ
(Opens in new window)
WFTV Member Help
Visitor Agreement
Privacy Policy
Share Your Pics!
WFTV Now
Resize:
Drag to Resize Video
Forever Family
Forever Family - Camp Hope
August 08, 2023 at 1:09 pm EDT
August 08, 2023 at 1:09 pm EDT
Orlando, Fla. —
©2023 Cox Media Group
Most Read
Police to hold news conference Tuesday to announce charges in Montgomery brawl that went viral
Orange County Public Schools releases guidance on student pronouns, restroom rules
Mattel introduces official ‘Weird Barbie’ doll
‘Cha Cha Slide’ creator, DJ Casper dies
Karma ruins Central Florida marijuana delivery