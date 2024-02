ORLANDO, Fla. — “I would like a Forever Family. I would like that. People that understand me and what I’ve gone through, throughout my whole life and who could be there for the rest of my life.” That is what Enoch wishes for. Watch his story below and to learn more about this sweet young man, contact the Children’s Services Council of Broward County Florida and ChildNet at ForeverFamily.org

