Appetite For Arches to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities

Join us at Appetite for the Arches - a unique chef tasting event that everyone will be talking about! 27 Community Connection along with our partners ACR Air Conditioning and Refrigeration, Mattress One, McCoy Federal Credit Union and Injury Assistance Law Firm look forward to this year's event taking place Saturday, March 2nd at the Gatlin Ballroom at the Rosen Single Creek.
A Culinary Event with a Twist:
Experience a dining event like no other. Central Florida’s top chefs from renowned restaurants and resorts will showcase their skills by creating high end dishes using McDonald’s ingredients. Join acclaimed chefs and Orlando’s favorite personalities for an incredible night filled with food, drinks, and fun. Each chef station will have wine or spirits pairings for endless delights.
From unique savory samples to delectable desserts, this event is the perfect opportunity for foodies to experience a unique twist on the chef tasting event.
For a truly unforgettable experience, purchase a sponsorship for a truly VIP experience, including private seating, a private chef, exclusive bar and early entry to the event.
Participating Restaurants include:
- Dovecote
- LUMA on Park
- Rosen Shingle Creek
- The Ravenous Pig
- The Kevin Fonzo Foundation
- The Rusty Spoon
- 4Rivers Smokehouse
- Morimoto Asia
- Talk of the Town Restaurants
- Cuisiners Catered Cuisine and Events
- Millenia Catering
- More to come!
For details and tickets, click here!
