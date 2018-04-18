Join WRDQ TV 27 Community Connection for the CommUNITY Rainbow Run on Saturday, June 9, 2018. The event will honor the 49 lives taken in the Pulse tragedy, and celebrate our diverse backgrounds that brought us all together during the healing process following that tragic day.
Net proceeds from this event will benefit the onePULSE Foundation founded by Barbara Poma, the owner of the Pulse Nightclub. The foundation was established in order to create a sanctuary of hope around this tragedy that happened June 12, 2016. This fund is intended to support construction and maintenance of a memorial, community grants to care for the survivors and victim's families, an educational program to promote amity among all segments of society, an endowed scholarship in the name of the 49 angels and ultimately a museum showcasing historic artifacts and stories from the event.
WHEN: Saturday, June 9th at 8am
WHERE: Wadeview Park
