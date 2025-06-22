Vigil held to honor Apopka teenage homicide victim

APOPKA, Fla. — A family is trying to heal after their teenage son was murdered at his South Apopka home last weekend. Investigators say they found “obvious signs of trauma” after finding 18-year-old Kelan Rodriguez dead at the house near East Ella Gilmore Street and Clarcona Road.

“It’s been the hardest time of my life. Losing my son. My youngest son. I have no words at the moment,” said Juan Rodriguez.

A vigil held Saturday outside the home where Rodriguez was found honored his life. There were a lot of hugs and tears, and candles on the street spelled out his name. Rodriguez would have turned 19 this upcoming September.

“He’s always laughing, joking, he loves music, just recently got a job a city of Orlando, he was going to start his journey working,” said Rodriguez.

His dad says he always knew how to light up a room. Everyone wore shirts with Kelan’s picture and sporting the letters B K, which stood for Baby-K. Kelan was Juan Rodriguez’s youngest son. Candles were lit and hugs exchanged as they remembered the kid his dad says made everyone feel good.

“He was very uplifting you. He’s always going to uplift you. No matter what he was going through. Like a say he goes in any room he’s going to light up the room. That’s what I’m going to miss most about him,” said Rodriguez.

It was around 3:30 last Sunday morning when investigators were called to his home. Orange County deputies surrounded the home while the crime scene unit worked to gather evidence. Circumstances leading to Kelan’s death haven’t been released. Many answers the family is still seeking, but they’re holding out for justice and a plea for teens to stop the violence.

“Kids out there, just put guns down. Let’s just stop all the nonsense. That’s all it is. Just stop the nonsense and put the guns down,” said Nancy Rodriguez.

As loved ones lean on one another, they say the vigil was their way of starting to heal.

“Kelan, if you know Kelan, he wouldn’t want us to be sad. He’s always been that type, mom, dad, aunt, don’t worry about me I’m okay,” said Rodriguez.

No arrests have been made in this investigation. Kelan’s funeral is next Saturday at 11 at Lighthouse Tabernacle of Prayer in Apopka.

