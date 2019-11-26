Injury Assistance Law Firm's 2nd Annual Holiday Jam

The Injury Assistance Law Firm would like to make this Holiday season special to less fortunate children. Join them for their 2nd Annual Toys for Tots Holiday Jam to benefit hundreds of local children.
The event will be held on December 12, 2019 from 6:00-9:00 PM at McQueens Social Lounge:
McQueens Social Lounge
33 East Pine Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Bring a new, unwrapped toy valued $10 or more is required for entry.
Happy Holidays and we look forward to seeing you there!
For more information, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/injury-assistance-law-firms-2nd-annual-toys-for-tots-holiday-jam-tickets-77506462917?internal_ref=login
