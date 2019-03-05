Run for the Russell Home 2019

Join 27 Community Connection along with our partners ACR Air Conditioning and Refrigeration, Injury Assistance Law Firm, Mattress One and McCoy Federal Credit Union for the 5th fifth Annual run for the Annual Russell Home 5k. The event takes place April 6th, 2019 at the Cypress Grove Park. Race Day registrration starts at 7:00 and 5k Run/Walk starts at 8:00am.
To register, click here and sign up today!
For more about the Russell Home:
The Russell Home for Atypical Children and Adults has been in existence in Orlando, Florida for over 55 years. Vantrease “Grandma” Russell had a heart of gold. With just a small home, she took in children no one else would even think of taking in. The children others would consider as “difficult” were children she felt just needed someone to understand them.
Raising a special needs child often splits up a family, due to the challenges involved. Mrs. Russell did not see any of these children as challenges, but instead she saw them as souls who needed extra love.
As children continued to arrive, she saw the need to enlarge the home. Grandma Russell passed away years ago, but the home is being run by the third generation of her family. Today that home is under construction. Circle Christian School students have led the Central Florida community in obtaining funds to rebuild the home by organizing 5K’s and Fall Festivals.
To learn more about the Russell Home: https://runfortherussellhome.com/russell-home-family/
