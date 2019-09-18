0 Walk with Confidence 5K

Join TV 27 Community Connection and our partners, ACR Air Conditioning & Refrigeration, Inury Assistance Law Firm, Mattress One and McCoy Federal Credit Union for the 3rd annual 5k, fun-run, fundraiser! Walk with Confidence to be held on October 27th at the UCF Arboretum, starting at 10am. This Fall-themed race will be fun for everyone! Including those who don't feel like walking or running at all. There will be games for kids, refreshments, and more!

Walk with Confidence will directly benefit From Outside In's programs, including our mobile-boutique program which provides youth in need with new and gently used clothes and our store location.

About the Trail

Walk with Confidence will be on a grass trail at the beautiful UCF Arboretum. UCF has over 800 acres of natural land, and you will get to experience some of the wildlife and beauty of their natural lands at this 5k. Please note that some parts of the race may be narrow, damp, and you may experience some elevation. You may also encounter wildlife, so please always be conscious of your surroundings!

Teams!

This year we are encouraging participants to get into "teams." A team will only be considered a group of 4 or more participants. Not only will teams receive a 25% discount, but you will also automatically enter a contest! Whichever team has the highest number of participants will win a prize!

Race Registration and Instructions

Early registration is $20 a person plus processing fees. Groups of 4 or more will receive a 25% discount. Please click on "register" above to see more discount options. Please note that registration fees cover the cost of a From Outside In T-shirt and your registration packet, which you will receive prior to the event! The last day to register for the race is October 23rd.

If you just plan on attending the Fall Festival and not running the 5k, please select "Fall Festival Entry" on the registration page. The registration for the Fall Festival is $10.

If you cannot attend the race and you rather make a donation directly to the organization please click HERE to donate.

