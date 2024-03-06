ORLANDO, Fla. — Join 27 Community Connection and our partners ACR Air Conditioning and Refrigeration, Community Legal Services, and Farah and Farah, for the 12th Annual 5k Run for the Angels!

Your participation benefits angel flight southeast which has been coordinating free air transportation for children and adults with medical or humanitarian needs for more than 25years. The 5k takes place on the runway and through the airfield all while saving lives by helping angel flight continue their mission of coordinating more than 3,000 missions each year.

Register today - https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/Orlando/RunfortheAngels5kOrlandoExecutive









© 2020 Cox Media Group