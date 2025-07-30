TV 27 Community

Back to School Expo

By 9Family Connection, WFTV
15th Annual Back to School Expo Don't miss this FREE event on Saturday, August 9th.
By 9Family Connection, WFTV

Altamonte Springs, Fla — Join 27 Community Connection and our partners Farah & Farah, Community Legal Services, and ACR Air Conditioning & Refrigeration for the 15th Annual Back to School Expo at the Altamonte Mall on Saturday, August 9th from 11am-4pm.

The event is an exclusive opportunity for parents, teachers and others to connect face-to-face with education, health and family focused organizations and companies. It’s also Florida’s tax-free school shopping weekend.

Get your family school-ready with great savings!

Prizes, Discounts and Giveaways!!

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

Most Read