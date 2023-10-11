ORLANDO, Fla. — Join 27 Community connection and our partnersACR Air Conditioning and Refrigeration, Community Legal Services, Farah and Farah, and Universal Roof & Contracting for the 2023 Basket Brigade and help families this Thanksgiving. Basket Brigade Florida has been helping families for more than 25 years!

Help provide a Thanksgiving meal for those in need with Basket Brigade! With one act of kindness, you can bring joy to families in Central Florida. Click here for the shopping list and for more information: Virtual Basket Brigade - HOME (basketbrigadeflorida.com)

We are the “Secret Santa” for Thanksgiving for families in our community!

WHAT: Volunteers donate, decorate and deliver beautiful boxes of food for a Thanksgiving feast to families in need.

WHY: The notion behind Basket Brigade is that one small act of generosity on the part one caring person, can transform the lives of many people. This yearour goal is to feed 10,000 people in need in Orange and Seminole counties.

WHO: This is the perfect event for children, teams, families, friends, co-workers and company involvement.Basket Brigade will be providing 16x12x12 boxes sponsored by Alight.

HOW: Pick up the free boxes at:

Cox Media Group4192 North John Young PkwyOrlando, FL 32804M-F 8:30am-5pm

WHEN: Bring your filled boxes on delivery day! Delivery day begins at 9:00AM-12N on Saturday November 18, 2023At the Oviedo Volleyball Academy 532 S Econ Circle, Oviedo FL 32765

©2021 Cox Media Group