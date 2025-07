Orlando, Fla — Welcome to our “Christmas In July” Online Toy Drive, helping Toys for Tots brighten the lives of local children year-round through their foster care and disaster response and recovery programs. By purchasing an online toy or making a monetary donation, you’ll ensure the Marines and volunteers are ready to act when needed, not just during the holidays.

To shop or donate today, visit: https://www.roonga.com/9fc27ccjulytoydrive