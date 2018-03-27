0 12 money-saving secrets about Ross Dress for Less

If you love the treasure hunt experience that comes with shopping at off-price retailers, you need to check out Ross Dress for Less!

When you enter the store, the first impression may not “wow” you, but it all begins to make sense once you start digging through the racks for the best deals on clothes, furniture, home decor, bedding and more.

Things to know about Ross Dress for Less

Headquartered in Dublin, California, Ross Stores Inc. has more than 1,650 Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS locations across 38 states and the District of Columbia.

What’s the secret to saving money at these stores? Read on to find out!

1. The best time to shop is…

You won’t find any fancy window displays, fixtures, decorations or even mannequins at Ross.

While shoppers may think the stores look a little plain, the company says its “no frills” approach allows the retailer to pass more great savings along to customers.

You really do have to dig in and search for deals, so avoid the crowds by shopping early or late and not on the weekends.

2. Save 20% to 60% off department store prices

Like competitors T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, Ross promises to offer 20% to 60% off department store prices every day — and the comparison price is right on the tag.

Here’s how Ross describes the store’s pricing pledge:

We want you to shop with more information, so many of our products include a comparison price. The comparison price represents a recent documented selling price of the same or similar product in full-price department stores or specialty stores. Where identical products are not available we may compare to similar products and styles. Prices charged for the compared to products may change over time, but our goal is to provide you with a useful comparison point of what you may have paid in a competitive store, so you can be sure you are getting a great bargain when you shop at Ross.

3. Every Tuesday Club

Are you 55 years of age or older? If so, Tuesday is the day to shop. Sign up for the Every Tuesday Club at the customer service desk to receive 10% off, according to AARP.

4. Irregular items are cheaper!

Most of the merchandise at Ross is not irregular, but the store does stock some items that aren’t perfect. Ross mentions this on the price tag and there are stickers to point out the imperfections.

If you’re a bargain shopper, these irregular items may be just what you’re looking for because they’re priced lower.

5. Look for amazing deals on shoes and cleats

Glen from Hustler Hacks buys things at Ross to resell on sites like eBay and spends a lot of his time searching for designer shoes and cleats — the chain’s top category.

At one Ross grand opening event, Glen says he made a $400 profit!

Take a look at how he uses the Amazon app to compare the prices at Ross to other retailers before deciding whether to buy something or pass on it.

6. You have to act fast!

Ross says it works with manufacturers to deliver the best brands and latest styles. New merchandise is delivered to stores “almost every day,” but there’s no guarantee that what you see today will be there tomorrow.

If you find an item you love at one Ross location, it might not be in stock at another. Get it while it lasts!

7. Get to know a Ross associate

Bargain shoppers may want to make friends with someone who works at Ross — people like Gabby from YouTube.

She’s a Ross associate who has experience in the markdowns department (where the best deals are) and shares her favorite finds with the world. One of her tips? Embrace the treasure hunt!

Some folks are too lazy to put clothes back where they belong, so the perfect outfit could be in the wrong spot!

8. We can’t forget about dd’s DISCOUNTS…

Have you ever heard of dd’s DISCOUNTS? This budget-friendly store is owned by Ross.

According to a corporate website, dd’s DISCOUNTS offers savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices. In other words, it’s even cheaper than Ross!

There are currently 219 locations in 17 states, mostly in neighborhood shopping centers.

9. Ross is opening new stores

If you don’t have a Ross near you, one may be coming soon. In a news release, the company said it plans to add 100 new stores — 75 Ross and 25 dd’s DISCOUNTS locations — during fiscal 2018.

“With these recent openings, we continued our growth in both new and existing markets. Our newest market for Ross Dress for Less is Nebraska, and for dd’s DISCOUNTS, we entered Illinois with two new stores,” said Jim Fassio, President and Chief Development Officer. “As we look out over the long-term, we remain confident that Ross can grow to 2,000 locations and dd’s DISCOUNTS can become a chain of 500 stores.”

Find a store near you on Ross’s website.

10. Social media contests

Want to win a free Ross gift card? Here’s your chance! The retailer always seems to have some type of giveaway running. Just follow Ross on Facebook and Instagram for details.

11. Use discounted gift cards to save more

If you’re planning a shopping spree at Ross, consider using sites like Raise.com or GiftCardGranny.com to buy discounted gift cards that other people don’t want.

You can currently find some Ross gift cards for about 8% off!

Due to instability in the retail industry overall, Clark isn’t so hot about gift cards right now. However, there’s less of a risk with off-price retailers because they’re performing well.

12. Get email alerts

Want to be the first to know about changes coming to Ross?

By signing up for the retailer’s email program, you can get the latest on store openings, new merchandise, store events, plus sweepstakes and those contests we mentioned earlier!

What’s your #1 tip to save money at Ross Dress for Less? Leave it in the comments below!

