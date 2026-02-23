80-year old husband shoots wife saying he couldn’t deal with her dementia anymore

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies say an 80-year-old man is charged with first-degree murder, accused of shooting and killing his wife, whom he says had dementia.

William Simmons went before a judge. According to the arrest report, He shot his 83-year-old wife, Nancy, as the couple argued about going on a cruise.

As Nancy was cursing at him in the kitchen, he grabbed his gun and told her, “he had enough and he could pull the trigger.” But when she cursed at him again, “he pointed the shotgun at her and shot her one time.”

Neighbor Lori Baker says it’s devastating. “It just breaks my heart because when somebody’s in that state, it’s hard to be a caregiver. It scares me that it happened. It worries me. “

In the report, “Simmons stated he had dealt with her dementia for too long and stated that he loved the old Nancy, and that he would rather live in prison than deal with her.”

Edith Gendron of DementiAbility trains caregivers to give and receive help. “It’s heartbreaking. And I mean that sincerely. Give me a minute. Because it doesn’t have to be that way.”

She says a patient’s personality changes as the brain changes. “That she used obscenities or vulgarities is not surprising as they were talking about something complex, which had very easily confused her because her brain couldn’t keep up with that type of conversation.”

She recommends caregivers get the help they need, “The Alzheimer’s Association has a hotline that will put you in touch with a level therapist immediately.

And while loved ones may feel it’s time to be private, Edith recommends making everyone aware of the situation so they understand and may even help. “Tell your neighbors, tell your friends, tell your family that this has occurred.”

While Simmons is being held on no bond, his attorney questioned it. “We do think that the court is ordered to schedule a pretrial detention.”

And after that, if a bond is issued, the judge says, “If he is released, that he’s not returned to the scene of defense, he does not possess any weapons, firearms, or ammunition.”

