Cold snap hits Central Florida with freeze warning in effect

CENTRAL FLORIDA — Central Florida residents are facing a light freeze Tuesday morning, with a freeze warning issued for most counties.

In the northernmost counties of Central Florida, morning temperatures are forecast to drop into the upper 20s.

The cold start comes as gusty winds begin to taper off, providing a slight reduction in the regional fire threat.

The cold weather is expected to be followed by the return of much-needed rain later this week.

A Freeze Warning has been issued for Lake, Volusia, Seminole, Orange, portions of Brevard, Osceola, Okeechobee, Inland Indian River, and Inland St. Lucie counties from 2 AM to 9 AM tonight into Tuesday.

