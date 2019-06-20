Clark talks with David Lazarus of the LA Times about a bogus credit card fee that Citi has been charging one customer for YEARS; Privacy policies are too long and too hard to read. That needs to end; Watch out for companies trying to sell you non-compliant health insurance plans
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Clark.com
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}