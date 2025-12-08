Local

Scooter rider dies in hit-and-run crash; St. Cloud police seeking tips

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
Deadly hit-and-run crash investigation in St. Cloud FILE IMAGE: St. Cloud Police Department patrol vehicle
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — A man riding an electric scooter died Saturday night after vehicles struck him in St. Cloud, police said.

It happened along Old Canoe Creek Road north of Clay Whaley Road.

The Saint Cloud Police Department called the deadly crash a case of “hit-and-run.”

“We want to hear from you,” the department said in social media posts.

Investigators are asking anyone with tips to call SCPD at 407-891-6700 or Central Florida Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477), where callers can remain anonymous.

