The Census Bureau Is Hiring for 2020: Here's How to Apply

The U.S. Census Bureau is hiring thousands of workers throughout the United States and Puerto Rico — and you could be one of them.

If you’re looking for extra income, these temporary 2020 census jobs come with flexible hours and weekly pay. Keep reading to see what the jobs entail, how much you can earn and how to apply.

Census Jobs: How Much They Pay & How to Apply

Many people assume that for the 2020 count the bureau is only hiring census takers. Actually, there are several field and office positions available, including:

Recruiting assistant

Office clerk

Supervisory staff

If you don’t get the position you apply for, the bureau says it may consider you for one of the other roles.

If hired, you’ll need to complete training and generally be available to work days, evenings and/or weekends. There are full- and part-time jobs available.

Most jobs will also require you to have a vehicle and access to a computer. See the full job details here.

How Much Do Census Jobs Pay?

You may be wondering how much you’ll get paid as a census worker. The truth is that it depends on where you live.

Click here to find census office locations and pay rates. Once you select your state and county, it will tell you how much you’ll make per hour in that area.

As an example, in Georgia’s Fulton County, you can earn $17.50-$22 an hour. In Massachusetts’ Suffolk County, you can earn $25 an hour.

How to Apply

You can head to 2020census.gov/jobs and fill out a job application. The process should take about 30 minutes. Here’s everything you’ll need:

Social Security number

Home address (physical location and mailing address)

Email address

Phone number

Date and place of birth

If you have any problems with the online job application, you can call 1-855-JOB-2020 (1-855-562-2020) and follow the prompts.

Those who advance past the application process will get a phone interview. If you’re offered the job, you’ll get an email detailing next steps, including where to do a criminal background check and fingerprinting.

The good news is that there’s plenty of jobs. The bad news is that much of the work won’t begin until next spring and summer. If you want to earn money now, check out Clark’s Work From Home Guide.

