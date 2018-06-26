0 Is AMC's new movie subscription service a better deal than MoviePass?

Move over, MoviePass! AMC Theatres has just launched a new movie subscription plan for $20 a month.

This latest chapter in the movie theater wars comes after MoviePass hit three million paying subscribers earlier this month. The company predicts that number will rise to five million by the end of the year.

MoviePass is gaining fans, but it’s losing so much cash that reports indicate the service’s days may be numbered.

The company has repeatedly changed its business model. Beginning in July, MoviePass will implement surge pricing starting at $2 for monthly subscribers who go to see select popular films.

Once “high demand” pricing is in effect, many users will likely pay more than the standard $9.95 a month for MoviePass.

MoviePass vs. AMC Stubs A-List: Which subscription plan is a better deal?

Now, moviegoers have another option called AMC Stubs A-List. It’s more expensive than MoviePass and is only available at AMC Theatres, but it’s less restrictive in some ways.

Here’s a side-by-side comparison of MoviePass and AMC Stubs A-List to help you decide which one is best:

MoviePass AMC Stubs A-List Price $9.95/month $19.95/month Participating movie theaters 91% of theaters nationwide, including AMC AMC only Number of movies One per calendar day Three per week, including multiple per day IMAX and 3D No Yes Repeat viewings of the same movie Not allowed Allowed Popcorn and soda discounts No Yes Commitment Cancel anytime Minimum of three months

Before launching a subscription service of its own, AMC criticized MoviePass by calling the program “shaky and unsustainable.” The movie theater chain believes its new plan is different.

“We believe that our current and future loyal guests will be interested in this type of program, as AMC Stubs A-List rewards guests with something that no one else offers: the very best of AMC, including IMAX, Dolby Cinema and RealD 3D up to three times per week, for one simple, sustainable price,” said Adam Aron, CEO and President of AMC Theatres.

AMC Stubs A-List went live Tuesday, June 26. Members can sign up online and use their benefits immediately since the program is entirely web and smartphone-based.

