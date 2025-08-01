NASA and SpaceX set for Crew-11 launch Friday after last-minute weather scrub

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — NASA and SpaceX will try again Friday to launch four astronauts to the International Space Station.

The Crew-11 mission is set to launch at 11:43 a.m. from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

Friday’s planned launch comes after weather forced SpaceX to scrub the launch on Thursday with 1 minute to go.

If successful, the Crew-11 astronauts will live and work aboard the ISS for at least six months.

Their mission involves conducting experiments in technology, biology, and human health, contributing to the future of spaceflight.

“We’ll be working closely together in the final days of ISS to maximize the utility until we bring it home into the ocean,” said Ken Bowersox, associate administrator, NASA Space Operations.

This year marks 25 years of continuous human presence in space.

NASA plans to retire the ISS by 2030, after which it will be safely deorbited into the Pacific Ocean.

Until its retirement, each new crew, including Crew-11, is tasked with maximizing the scientific output of the orbiting laboratory.

